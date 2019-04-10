Marvel already has five-year post Avengers Endgame plan in place; what does it mean for X-Men, Fantastic Four?

Marvel president Kevin Feige has said that the Disney-Fox merger, which allows characters such as the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was finalised after the studio already had a five-year plan in place. He said that while the goal is to integrate the characters into the MCU, ‘it will be a very long time’ before fans can expect to see it happen - certainly not in Avengers: Endgame, due out in April.

Speaking to i09, Feige said, “It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set. So really, it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

Feige had hinted in December that Marvel could begin work on introducing the X-Men and Fantastic Four into the MCU as early as ‘in the first six months of next year’.

Marvel has refused to divulge any future plans for the record-breaking film series, which is expected to undergo somewhat of a conclusion after the release of Avengers: Endgame later this month.

Phase IV plans will only be revealed after the release of July’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, Feige has said, although it is common knowledge that a solo Black Widow film is prepping for a summer shoot, and an Eternals film is in the casting stage. James Gunn was recently rehired to helm the third Guardians of the Galaxy film (months after he was removed) and directors Ryan Coogler and Scott Derrickson are said to be involved in Black Panther 2 and Doctor Strange 2, respectively.

“The slate that we’re building over the next five years (is) not apples to apples,” Feige said, teasing that Marvel’s future will feature characters both old and new. “It is two very distinct things and I hope they’ll feel very distinct. But there is a similar mentality going into it, which is, ‘How can we continue to tell stories with some of the characters that audiences already know and love in a unique way, in a different way, in surprising way, of which we have a lot of plans and ideas and work already going into it? How can we introduce new characters that even hardcore fans, comic fans, have barely known or barely heard of?’ That’s really exciting too.”

The X-Men series, previously distributed by 20th Century Fox, will wrap up its run in 2019, with the back-to-back releases Dark Phoenix and the New Mutants. Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg has said that the film will be ‘the natural culmination for this cycle of X-Men movies’.

Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo said it would have been impossible to shoehorn in the X-Men or the Fantastic Four into Endgame, given how late the deal came through. “That deal didn’t actually officially close until a week and a half ago. It would not have been logistically possible,” Joe said.

Endgame is scheduled for an April 26 release in India. The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner, among others.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:55 IST