Swifties are literally collecting garbage from Taylor and Travis's wedding

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce’s wedding at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 3 has spawned perhaps its most unusual souvenir yet. Priced at $25 (approx ₹2,385) for mini cubes and $100 (approx ₹9,540) for larger editions, the quirky keepsakes sold out almost immediately (Photo: X)

Artist Justin Gignac collected street garbage from outside the tightly guarded venue, sealed it inside his signature acrylic cubes and launched a limited-edition collection titled ‘New York City Garbage: Not Invited Edition.’

Some cubes were even stamped “JUST&T MARRIED! 7/3/26,” echoing the illuminated sign displayed outside the venue after the ceremony.

Priced at $25 (approx ₹2,385) for mini cubes and $100 (approx ₹9,540) for larger editions, the quirky keepsakes sold out almost immediately.

The collection featured everything from used straws, bottle caps and plastic cutlery to a stray AirPod, a Ring Pop, cigarette butts and even an unused ovulation test kit.

Gignac reportedly created more than 1,300 signed, odour-free cubes, proving that for die-hard Swifties, even post-wedding litter can become a prized collectable.