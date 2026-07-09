U.S. Targets One of Cuba’s Last Lifelines: Its Army of Overseas Doctors

The Trump administration’s pressure campaign against Cuba’s Communist government is zeroing in on the island’s most valuable export and one of its few remaining sources of hard currency: the doctors and nurses it deploys abroad. A Cuban doctor speaking with patients in Guatemala, where more than 400 Cuban personnel are expected to leave by year’s end.

The U.S. has blocked fuel shipments, sanctioned and indicted its top officials and curbed money Cubans abroad send to relatives back home. Now, the effort to throttle Cuba’s decades-old medical missions—through which Havana gets payments to export doctors and nurses to more than 50 countries—threatens billions of dollars in revenue for a country already in economic free fall.

Trump administration officials have pressed countries that employ Cuban medical workers to end or scale back their contracts, threatening visa restrictions and other penalties for foreign officials who don’t comply. A State Department spokesman said the U.S. is sharing information about what it calls the program’s exploitative practices and urging governments that use Cuban doctors to hire and pay them directly instead of through Havana.

The campaign against Cuba’s medical program began just weeks after President Trump’s return to office last year. Several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean received inquiries from U.S. officials about the Cuban doctors deployed there, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio moved to bar foreign officials involved in the program from entering the U.S.

During a swing through the Caribbean this past March, Rubio lobbied political leaders to stop paying Cuba for doctors, saying its government was carrying out a forced-labor scheme disguised as humanitarian aid.

“The regime does not pay these doctors, takes away their passports, and basically it is in many ways forced labor,” Rubio said in Jamaica, standing next to the Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Holness pushed back: “Let us be clear, the Cuban doctors in Jamaica have been incredibly helpful to us.”

But despite Holness’s public defense of the program, Jamaica ended its roughly 50-year partnership this winter. Others followed suit, suspending or restructuring their agreements with Cuba under U.S. pressure.

In Guatemala, 412 Cuban personnel—333 of them doctors—began leaving in April, with the last set to leave by year’s end. The Bahamas has also suspended its hiring of Cuban doctors.

Honduras President Nasry Asfura, a Trump ally, took office in January and sent home more than 150 Cuban medical workers. Videos circulated by local and pro-Cuba outlets showed a tearful send-off from residents who gave the departing Cuban staff an ovation as they left the ophthalmology clinics they had been operating.