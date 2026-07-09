Monsoon classics from Maharashtra reimagined

After a delayed arrival of nearly two weeks, the monsoon has finally made its presence felt across Maharashtra. Along with the showers comes the familiar longing for comforting bites. This year, chefs are reinventing seasonal favourites with creative techniques and wholesome additions that retain the flavours people love. Chai-bhajiya

The classic vada pav, but with added goodness

Chef Pooja Sachdev believes that monsoon comfort food doesn’t have to come at the cost of nutrition. She is reimagining the classic vada pav by incorporating sourdough. “One idea is a pan-fried raw banana vada with sourdough pav, tangy imli chutney, and pickled chillies. It delivers the warmth and familiar texture of the classic vada while offering more resistant starch and a lower glycemic impact, making it a thoughtful reinterpretation rather than just a healthier substitute,” she says.

Meanwhile, Sheeba de Souza, food stylist at Artisanal Chef, is transforming vada pav into a “thoughtfully plated monsoon indulgence” this season. She shares, “I’m making a pan-seared potato/sweet potato, millet, and sprouted moong patty, nestled in a whole-wheat pav with a fresh mint-yoghurt chutney.

From bhajiyas to fusion chai, and more...

Bhajiyas — whether made with potatoes or onions, dipped in a besan batter and deep-fried — are undeniably comforting, but they’re not the healthiest choice. Food director and stylist Aparna Surte suggests giving it a healthier twist by swapping deep-frying for an air fryer or pan.

“Soak chole and cook them in a pressure cooker. You can coat them with dry spices and make them crunchy in the air fryer, or pan-fry them with garlic, aamchoor, and dry spices,” she suggests.

Executive chef Parikshit Joshi, Someplace Else shares that monsoon staples such as bhutta and misal pav are also getting a contemporary twist. He says, “Chefs across the city are giving local favourites a creative twist by introducing dishes like vada pav sliders, different bhajiya variations, and unique chutneys. Corn on the cob is being served with flavours like peri peri and chipotle, while some are creating mini versions of misal pav paired with taak. Chai fusion is also one area that chefs are experimenting with.”



Healthier monsoon snacks, made easy

Chef Nicole Gonsalves shares easy tips to recreate monsoon favourites at home with healthier ingredients and cooking methods:

Choose the air fryer or oven: Doing this can reduce oil usage by 70-80% while still delivering a crispy texture

Give the batter a nutritious boost: Replace 30-40% of the besan with oat, ragi, or jowar flour to increase the fibre content. Adding ajwain, hing, and grated lauki or carrots also aids digestion while sneaking in extra vegetables

Boost the protein: For snacks like vada pav, combine mashed potatoes with boiled chana or green peas. Pair it with whole wheat or multigrain pav for added nutrition

Upgrade your chai: Brew your tea with fresh ginger, tulsi, and black pepper. Swap refined sugar for jaggery or a pinch of cinnamon

Balance your plate: Serve fried snacks with mint-coriander chutney or a fresh kachumber salad. The raw vegetables also help support digestion