Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo says film doesn’t have scene between Iron Man and Captain America from trailer

Just a couple of weeks before Avengers: Endgame finally hits theatres, directors Anthony and Joe Russo are already breaking hearts of fans all over the world. The latest special look video for the film, released earlier this month, showed Steve Rogers and Tony Stark finally meeting each other and puting their differences behind. The clip warmed every fans’ hearts but apparently it was all too good to be true.

In a recent interview with Fox 5 DC, Joe Russo broke the news. The interviewer tells the directors how much he loved watching the scene in the trailer and how it made him tear up. Joe rained on his parade and told him that the scene had been shot just for the trailer.

“That scene actually isn’t in the movie. You know we tell people that we manipulate the trailers in order to (inaudible) what happens in these films. That acutally is not in the movie,” Joe says in the interview. His brother and co-director Anthony looks wide-eyed at Joe as he makes the big revelation.

On being asked repeatedly if that was true, Joe finally says with a sly smile: “Am I joking?” Anthony went on to talk about Tony and Steve’s relationship in the movie to take the conversation in a different direction. Joe nudges in one final word: “Maybe it is in the movie.”

Also read: Avengers Endgame new clip: Captain Marvel reveals why she didn’t fight against Thanos in Infinity War. Watch

If the scene doesn’t actually make it to the movie, this would not be the first time Marvel or the Russo Brothers would have done such a thing. The trailer for Avengers: Infinity War showed Hulk running to battle in Wakanda with a few more heroes by his side. Of course, in the movie, Hulk never shows up at all and there is no scene of the heroes running through the trees.

The first trailer for Endgame also features a strange gap between the hereos in a playing field as they watch a distant object in the sky. It is almost confirmed now that the gap was made by digitally removing Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel from the scene.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theatres on April 26. It will be 3 hours 2 minutes long, the longest Marvel movie in the studios’ history.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 19:34 IST