Redditor shares depressing details from Avengers Endgame’s rumoured plot leak. Here’s who dies in the end

A new post on Reddit will make Marvel fans really sad. A user has shared some very specific details from what they claim to be the leaked plot for Avengers: Endgame.

From the characters who die to the ones who take retirement at the end of the film, the Reddit user has posted an entire list of names. Potential SPOILERS follow.

Also read: Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff has his eyes on the prize; Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria have eyes on him. Watch

According to the post, it’s Tony Stark/Iron Man who will die. Not just him, but his wife Pepper Potts will also die. As for Steve Rogers/Captain America, he will take retirement from Avengers but he will get that final dance with Peggy Carter. Here are all the names:

DEAD when the credits roll:

Iron Man

Pepper

T’challa

Rhodey

Gamora

Quill

Thanos

RETIRED when the credits roll

Cap. He gets that dance with Peggy after all.

Clint

Thor

WHO KILLS WHO:

Thanos kills Pepper, T’challa,, and Quill

The stones kill Tony after a surreal scene where they speak to him and offer him unlimited power, where he’d rather just see them destroyed.

Tony kills Thanos

Gamora stays dead

Easter eggs; TONS in the quantum realm shenanigans, including peaks at “what if” universes. Hardcore fans will be pleased.

Funniest scene: without a doubt it’s Bruce/the hulk trying to ride a water bear. You’ll see. F**king hilarious.

NEW HEROES:

Shuri becomes the Black Panther.

Bucky becomes Captain America.

Valkyrie becomes the new Thor, pretty much.

Looks like Captain Marvel takes Iron Man’s role.oh and one more thing: Iron Man says “f**k you” before he kills Thanos. It. Is. Awesome.

However, the post was a little hard for some to digest. Fans wondered why Marvel would kill off T’Challa after the billion dollar hit that was Black Panther. Also, James Gunn is already working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and actor Chris Pratt is sure to join the cast with Zoe Saldana and others. So could Star Lord and Gamora really be dead?

The original poster had some explanations for it:

Actor for BP is donezo, wants to work on other projects and these kind of movies aren’t his thing. Marvel likes their chances of a super hero film lead with a young black woman.

I said she basically becomes the new Thor, not that they call her Thor.

Quill dying is a out of movie thing, Chris Pratt is not in the best mental shape... well this isn’t really my place to talk about. But you’ll find out soon enough.

Bucky straight up becomes Cap. Same uniform and everything and even says the famous line you’ve all been waiting for Steve to say.

Whether any of this makes sense or turns out to be true, will be revealed on April 26 when Avengers: Endgame hits theatres. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and is reportedly more than three hours long.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 21:30 IST