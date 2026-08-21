Joe Root's 66 leaves him one run short of perfect 50 international average in remarkable statistical twist
Joe Root needed 67 to take his international average exactly to 50 but made 66, leaving him one run short in a remarkable Don Bradman-like miss.
There are numbers in cricket that become inseparable from the players who chased them but never quite got there. Don Bradman's 99.94 is the most famous of them all. Joe Root has now stumbled into his own, far less consequential but wonderfully cruel, version of the same statistical story.
Bradman walked out for the final Test innings of his career at The Oval in 1948 needing four runs to finish with a batting average of exactly 100. He was bowled for a duck by Eric Hollies and never batted in Test cricket again, leaving behind the immortal 99.94. Root's moment came at Headingley on Thursday. The England captain needed 67 runs against Pakistan to take his overall international batting average — across Tests, ODIs and T20Is — to exactly 50 if he was dismissed. He scored 66.
Khurram Shahzad trapped Root lbw just four balls after Jordan Cox had been dismissed, ending a 112-ball innings containing 10 fours. Root and Cox had added 150 for the third wicket before England continued building a commanding first-innings lead. The result is a statistical near-miss almost too neat to manufacture.
Root is now one run short of a 50 international average
Root entered the innings with 22,833 international runs and 457 dismissals. Once he was dismissed for the 458th time, the equation for an exact career average of 50 became simple: 458 dismissals × 50 runs = 22,900 runs.
Root needed 67 to get there. Instead, his 66 took his international aggregate to 22,899 runs.
That leaves his true average at: 22,899 ÷ 458 = 49.9978.
In other words, after more than 500 international innings, more than 22,000 runs and a career stretching well over a decade, Root is currently exactly one run short of the mathematical line separating an average beginning with 49 from one of 50.
Most statistical databases displaying the figure to two decimal places would round 49.9978 up to 50.00. But without rounding, Root remains fractionally below the mark.
That is what gives the episode its Bradman flavour. The scale is obviously different — Bradman's 100 was an almost mythical Test benchmark and, crucially, it was his final innings. Root will have another opportunity. But the cruelty of the arithmetic is strikingly familiar: a famous batter reaching the doorstep of an unusually perfect career number and falling short by the smallest imaginable margin.
What Root needs in his next innings
Root's next international innings now produces another curious equation.
If he is dismissed, he will have been out 459 times. To average exactly 50 at that point he would need: 459 × 50 = 22,950 career runs.
With Root currently sitting on 22,899, that means he needs 51 in his next innings if he gets out.
A score of 51 followed by dismissal would leave him with: 22,950 runs ÷ 459 dismissals = exactly 50.000.
Even stranger, 50 would not be enough. If Root scores exactly 50 and is dismissed, he would have 22,949 runs from 459 dismissals — leaving him, once again, exactly one run below the 50-average benchmark.
If he remains unbeaten, however, the denominator does not change. In that case, Root needs only one more run. A score of 1 not out would take him to 22,900 runs from the same 458 dismissals and therefore an exact average of 50.
So the equation for the next time Root walks out to bat is wonderfully simple: 1 not out is enough. If he gets out, he needs 51.
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Root's own version of 99.94
There is no suggestion that Root's 49.9978 will acquire anything approaching the mythology of Bradman's 99.94. Bradman never received another Test innings with which to repair the decimal point. Root almost certainly will. But for the moment, the symmetry is delicious. Bradman needed four and made none. Root needed 67 and made 66.
One finished his Test career 0.06 short of 100. The other currently sits 0.0022 short of 50 across international cricket. And when Root next takes guard, one of cricket's most accomplished run-makers will be chasing perhaps the strangest single run of his career.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More