Lucknow man kills banker wife at work, then shoots sister and himself dead

A 37-year-old bank employee allegedly shot dead his estranged 33-year-old wife, also a banker, outside her office in Lucknow on Thursday, and later killed his sister before shooting himself, police said. Police said Bajpayee also uploaded a WhatsApp status in which he purportedly confessed to killing his wife, saying she had “betrayed” him.(HT Photo)

According to police, at 12.05 pm, the wife, Divya Mishra, reached the Gomti Nagar branch of ICICI Bank , along with her colleague, in her car. Divya worked there as a relationship manager. Her husband, Manas Bajpayee, an assistant manager at a regional business office of the State Bank of India, was waiting nearby in an auto-rickshaw.

Bajpayee asked Divya to step out of the car, assaulted her when she did, shot her, police said, adding he fled the spot in his car.

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Deputy commissioner of police (east) Deeksha Sharma, who reached the spot after the incident, said the woman had worked there for three to four years. “The woman’s co-workers at the bank identified the attacker as her husband,” the DCP said.

Around 12.30pm, Bajpayee reached his home in Husadiya, about 2 km from the bank. His tenant, Luvkush, who has been running a restaurant on the premises for nearly a decade, told reporters that he saw Bajpayee rush into the house, sweating profusely. “I asked him, ‘Bhaiya, what’s the matter? You appear stressed.’ But he told me it was nothing and that there were some office issues. Then he went inside,” Luvkush said.

Restaurant employees said Bajpayee locked the door after entering the house and played Hanuman Chalisa at a high volume.