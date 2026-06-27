Main shooter in Lucknow property dealer murder killed in STF encounter

A suspected shooter carrying a ₹1 lakh reward on his arrest in the murder of Lucknow property dealer Sandeep Singh was killed in a police encounter in Lucknow on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) officials said. A suspected shooter wanted in the murder of Lucknow property dealer Sandeep Singh and carrying a ₹1 lakh reward was killed in a police encounter in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI/UP police)

According to police officers, Sanjay alias Sanjeev, a resident of Chak Kodar village in Ambedkar Nagar district, was the alleged main shooter in the murder of Singh in the PGI area on May 27.

Sanjay, whom police described as a “dreaded criminal”, was allegedly involved in several murder cases across Ambedkar Nagar, Basti and Ayodhya districts.

Investigators said he had links with the gangs of criminals Dilip Verma and Khan Mubarak and had participated in multiple heinous offences, including murders. The Lucknow police commissioner had announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Police said an encounter took place early on Saturday morning on Indira Canal Road during an operation led by Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Singh. The police team intercepted the accused, following which an exchange of fire ensued. During the encounter, Sanjay sustained bullet injuries.

Sanjay was taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said further legal formalities are underway. They are also examining his alleged role in other criminal cases registered in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The STF on June 15 arrested the first suspect, Gangaram Yadav, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar who was also carrying a ₹1 lakh reward, near the Alambagh bus station. Yadav allegedly facilitated the hiring of contract shooters involved in the murder.

STF officials said Yadav allegedly played a crucial role in linking the conspirators with the contract shooters suspected of carrying out the murder of property dealer Sandeep Singh.

During interrogation, Gangaram revealed that he had arranged the contract shooters on the instructions of property dealer Dinesh Kumar Yadav and his driver, Mukarrabin alias Mubeen, both of whom had been arrested earlier in connection with the case.

Investigators claim the murder stemmed from a prolonged land dispute between Sandeep Singh and Dinesh Yadav. During interrogation, Mubeen allegedly disclosed that a deal worth ₹5 lakh had been arranged through intermediaries to hire two contract shooters to carry out the killing.

The investigation has revealed a carefully planned conspiracy involving weeks of surveillance of the victim. Police said the accused purchased a second-hand motorcycle from Aminabad, fitted it with a fake registration plate, and used it to monitor Sandeep Singh’s movements in the days leading up to the attack. Police said the assailants were provided logistical support and accommodation in Lucknow, while Mubeen allegedly helped them track the victim’s daily routine and travel routes.