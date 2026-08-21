Lindsay Clancy trial: Candace Owens blames ‘big pharma’, says she was put into ‘intentional psychosis'

Owens places much of the blame on Clancy's medical treatment. However, the trial has not established that doctors intentionally caused psychosis in Clancy.

She further added, “They get away with murder all the time and in this case they are getting away with the murder of really her three children but also completely destroyed her life. Lindsey Clancy in my opinion is not guilty. Uh she was put into a an intentional psychosis when she probably just needed to give her kids away for a weekend to get better but they constantly give you these drugs that do not make things better. And the cocktail of 10 pharmaceuticals that she was on is absolute madness. Absolute madness.”

“I made my thoughts clear on this the moment that she um was arrested, the moment that it made the news. Lindsey Clancy is obviously not guilty. There are a fleet of doctors who should be imprisoned for what they put her on. I regularly speak out against Big Pharma,” Owens said.

A clip shared by on social media shows Candace Owens explaining her view of the Lindsay Clancy case. She said she reached her conclusion when Clancy was first arrested and the case became public in 2023.

Candace Owens has shared her views on Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial, blaming her medical treatment and saying she was put into an “intentional psychosis." Clancy is accused of killing her three children in January 2023. Her defense says she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and should not be held criminally responsible for their deaths.

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Defense psychologist testifies Clancy didn't understand the "wrongfulness" of her act Lindsay Clancy didn't appreciate the “wrongfulness” of killing her three children because of her mental health issues, psychologist Paul Zeizel testified for the defense at her murder trial Wednesday, as per PBS.

Zeizel's testimony supports the defense's argument that Clancy should not be held legally responsible because she has bipolar disorder and was in the grip of postpartum psychosis when she killed her children before trying to kill herself. He began seeing Clancy as a patient at a hospital after the deaths.

“She was unable to conform her behavior to the rule of law. She had no appreciation for the wrongfulness of her act,” Zeizel said, adding that she had “a mental disease or a defect.”

Zeizel, who said he spent more than 35 hours with Clancy over dozens of visits, said she went to a perinatal clinic in December 2022 because she felt her "brain was damaged" and that she "is never going to get any better." She also showed signs of psychosis and feared she would lose her children.

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Supporters rally outside courthouse Hundreds of Lindsay Clancy supporters, many wearing pink clothing with phrases such as "Believe," "She Needed Help" and "Peace For Lindsay," gathered on Thursday outside the courthouse where she is on trial, as per The Guardian.

"Women are being dismissed, neglected and ignored when we speak up," said April Vincent, a 52-year-old paralegal from Providence, Rhode Island. "We're scared because nobody takes us seriously."

Clancy, who is 36, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Callan was 8 months old, Dawson was 3 years old, and Cora was 5 years old at the time of their deaths. Prosecutors say the former labor and delivery nurse planned the January 2023 killings and got her husband out of the house by sending him to pick up medicine and dinner.

However, Clancy's lawyer does not dispute that she killed the children, but says she should not be held criminally responsible because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, a rare mental illness linked to the stress, sleep deprivation and hormonal changes that follow childbirth.

If convicted of murder, Clancy faces life in prison without parole. If found not guilty because of a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.