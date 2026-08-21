Lindsay Clancy pink rallies spark bizarre 'repeal the 19th Amendment' calls: What it means

Groups of women dressed in pink gathered outside Plymouth Superior Court this week in support of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother on trial for the 2023 deaths of her three young children. Demonstration in support of Lindsay Clancy outside Plymouth Superior Court, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Clancy's defense does not dispute that she killed her children but argues that she should not be held criminally responsible because she was suffering from severe mental illness. Prosecutors say the killings were intentional and premeditated.

Many of the women held signs or wore buttons reading "Peace for Lindsay" and "Justice for Lindsay."

According to AP, several of the roughly 300 people who gathered said Clancy’s story resonated with them and that they wanted to draw attention to how the mental health system treats women.

Calls to 'repeal the 19th Amendment' The show of support has also sparked a strong reaction online, with some critics responding with the slogan "Repeal the 19th Amendment."

One person wrote on X, “Ok I’ve seen enough. Repeal the 19th amendment.”

Another posted, “Y’all do realize this might be a huge impact on repealing the 19th amendment and I am here for it.”

A third wrote, “More and more men—and women—are starting to understand why there’s a repeal the 19th amendment movement."