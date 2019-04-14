Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday has a curfew time, reveals dad Chunky

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, who has been sharing posters and promotional material from his daughter Ananya Panday’s Bollywood debut Student of The Year 2, has said that he is excited and nervous about the film that also stars Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. He also revealed that they had set a curfew time for Ananya but plan to lift it now that she is earning her own money. Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of The Year 2 also marks Tara’s Bollywood debut.

Speaking to SpotBoye in an interview, Chunky said, “I’m excited and nervous about SOTY 2. Just can’t wait.”

Asked if she has a curfew time for reaching home, Chunky told the tabloid, “Bhavna (wife) tells even me I have to be home at this hour (laughs). And, that’s always been the case with my both girls. But now, Ananya is grown up and will earn her money as well, so I guess it’s time to let her take a few decisions.”

However, Ananya’s parents do not dictate what she wears. “No, she does her own stuff. I think the whole young generation of today knows what works for them and what doesn’t. One has a lot to learn from them. Plus, there’s lots of talent in this young breed,” he said.

The trailer of Student of The Year was launched recently and Chunky said, “I had tears in my eyes this morning when I saw the posters. I am a little too overwhelmed right now.”

When Ananya began shooting for the film, Chunky had told Hindustan Times, “It’s a mixture of nervousness and excitement. But, I trust our upbringing of kids. Plus, they are hard working competitive. The best you can give them is education and make them travel and see the world. Now, she is stable and has to look after herself.”

“I must have done some great karma for my daughter to have got Dharma [Productions]. She’s in such great hands that it will be crazy for me to think about anything. I know she’s going to be handled by the best people,” he added.

The first Student of the Year released in 2012 and launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. It was directed by Karan Johar who is producing the upcoming film.

Chunky has Housefull 4 lined up for release soon where he reprises his role of Aakhiri Pasta.

