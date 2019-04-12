Student Of The Year 2: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria stun at the SOTY2 trailer launch event. See pics

Student of the year created quite a buzz a few years ago when it launched the now successful actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidhartha Malhotra. It was only fitting that the teenage drama/romance move be followed by a sequel and Karan Johar followed suit to give us Student Of The Year 2 which is set to release on 10th May this year. The movie’s cast consists of Tiger Shroff and two new faces; Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.The trio has been spoken about since they appeared together on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan’s recently-concluded season 6.

We spotted the trio Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff along with director Punit Malhotra and producer Karan Johar at the SOTY2 trailer launch in Mumbai a few hours ago.

Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday at the Student Of The Year 2 trailer launch event. ( Varinder Chwala )

Tara Sutaria chose a strapless white short dress paired with floral blue heels. She opted for the blow-dried open hair and also wore minimalistic earrings and a silver bracelet. Ananya Panday went with the pastel trend and styled mauve flared pants with a single shoulder ruffled crop top in several shades of yellow.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 13:58 IST