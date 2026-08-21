Ocean City Maryland tornado warning update: Berlin on alert after ‘radar confirmed’ twister; scary videos emerge

Ocean City in Maryland was under tornado warning on August 20, Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an alert for Ocean City, Berlin, and West Ocean City till 9:15pm ET. They also shared a map of areas likely to be impacted.

The post noted there was a ‘radar indicated’ tornado. This comes after the twister in New York caused damage and visuals were widely shared online.

A local meteorologist issued a warning about the tornado ‘South of route 90’ saying “At 844 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cape Isle Of Wight, or over Ocean City, moving east at 35 mph. There is hail on the North Side approaching Fenwick Island and Bethany Beach DE.”

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He noted that impact would likely include ‘flying debris’ which ‘will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.’

The meteorologist further warned, “TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”