New York tornado warning: Queens, parts of Long Island on alert as severe weather brings flooding

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Queens County and Nassau County until 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Tornado warning issued for Queens County and Nassau County. (UnSplash)

Nassau County is located on Long Island, New York. The warning comes as storms are expected to bring heavy rain and severe weather across the region through the evening.

Flooding has already been reported in parts of New York.

The New York City Emergency Management issued a statement, saying, "The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for all or part of New York City. Immediately go indoors and/or to the lowest floor of your building for shelter. Stay away from windows."