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New York tornado warning: Queens, parts of Long Island on alert as severe weather brings flooding

Flooding has already been reported in parts of New York.

Updated on: Aug 21, 2026, 05:14:01 IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Queens County and Nassau County until 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Tornado warning issued for Queens County and Nassau County. (UnSplash)
Tornado warning issued for Queens County and Nassau County. (UnSplash)

Nassau County is located on Long Island, New York. The warning comes as storms are expected to bring heavy rain and severe weather across the region through the evening.

Flooding has already been reported in parts of New York.

The New York City Emergency Management issued a statement, saying, "The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for all or part of New York City. Immediately go indoors and/or to the lowest floor of your building for shelter. Stay away from windows."

"During a tornado warning, be prepared to potentially lose power. Charge cell phone batteries, gather supplies, and turn refrigerators and freezers to a colder setting. Always stay clear of downed power lines. If you are affected by the outage, turn off all appliances, avoid downed and hanging power lines, and keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage. Do not use generators indoors. If you lose power and have a disability or access needs, or use Life Sustaining Equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, please dial 9‑1‑1. For more information, visit www.weather.gov/nyc."

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Also Read: Tornado threat today: Which states and cities are under watch? See full list as Maryland, DC under alert

Flash Flood Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of New York and New Jersey until 7:45 p.m. EDT Thursday.

Areas under the warning include:

Southern Bergen County, New Jersey

Essex County, New Jersey

Hudson County, New Jersey

Eastern Passaic County, New Jersey

Northeastern Union County, New Jersey

Bronx County, New York

Kings (Brooklyn) County, New York

New York (Manhattan) County, New York

Queens County, New York

Richmond (Staten Island) County, New York

At 5:39 p.m. EDT, the NWS said Doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain had already fallen, with rainfall rates of up to 1.5 inches per hour possible.

Another 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall in the warned area, the NWS said, adding that flash flooding was already occurring or could begin shortly.

Also Read: Dangerous tornado tears through Dover, Delaware; damage reported

Flooding hits NYC

Several parts of New York City saw flooding as severe weather moved through the city Thursday evening.

A video circulating on social media appeared to show rainwater pouring onto a subway platform at Penn Station as heavy storms hit the city. Heavy rain was also reported in Chelsea, Manhattan, and around the Clearview Expressway in Bayside, Queens.

The Brooklyn-Queens Expressway was closed in both directions at Queens Boulevard in Queens. The Long Island Expressway was also closed in both directions at Francis Lewis Boulevard in Queens. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.

  • Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More

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Home/World News/Us News/New York Tornado Warning: Queens, Parts Of Long Island On Alert As Severe Weather Brings Flooding
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