Who is Jessica Bowie? 5 things to know about ISIS-linked Albany woman accused of plotting New York Capitol attack
Albany woman Jessica Bowie was arrested after allegedly pledging allegiance to ISIS and plotting attacks on the New York State Capitol and federal buildings.
On Thursday, the district magistrate of Albany, New York, announced the arrest of a 35-year-old local woman with an alleged Islamic State (ISIS) link for plotting attacks on the New York State Capitol.
Albany's First Assistant US Attorney John A. Sarcone II announced the arrest by FBI in a press conference earlier on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Jessica Bowie of Albany.
Bowie was detained after a criminal complaint was filed against her on Thursday, August 20. The complaint said that Bowie was under the scanner of undercover FBI agents and pledged her support to the ISIS in conversation with them. Bowie also allegedly discussed plans to blow up federal buildings, including the New York State Capitol in Albany. Albany's Magistrate Judge Daniel Stewart ordered her detention pending trial on Thursday after her arraignment.
In this article, we will take a look at 5 key points about the suspect Jessica Bowie and the evidence that prompted her detention.
Also read: Tornado threat today: Which states and cities are under watch? See full list as Maryland, DC under alert
1. Arrested In Breathtaking Undercover Operation
The criminal complaint said that Jessica Bowie had been in conversation with undercover agents who were posing as informants, helping her carry out an attack on the New York State Capitol. On Wednesday, she arrived for a planning meeting with the undercover agents along with a gun and a dummy explosive device.
2. She Converted To Islam, Per Complaint
The criminal complaint against Jessica Bowie also notes that she converted to Islam around five years ago.
3. She Allegedly Pledged Allegiance To ISIS
Jessica Bowie allegedly recorded a message in Arabic pledging her allegiance to the Islamic State. In her conversation with the undercover FBI agents, she allegedly confessed to wanting to attack the New York State Capitol. She also asked for help from the informants.
Also read: Mortgage rates drop despite bond market turmoil: Why rates may rise again in coming weeks
4. Visited The Building Multiple Times
Jessica Bowie allegedly visited the building five times between July 21 and August 9. The purpose of the visit was unclear. However, she told one of the agents that she would place a bomb in the bag of a food delivery driver near the building's Washington Avenue entrance.
5. Was Gov. Kathy Hochul Her Target?
The New York State Capitol also houses the office of the Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. Although there is no indication that Bowie specifically wanted to target the Governor, Hochul's office released a statement thanking the FBI.
“Earlier this year, amid a rise in political violence and threats against public officials, we took steps to strengthen security at the State Capitol and across state government,” she said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More