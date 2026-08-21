Who is Jessica Bowie? 5 things to know about ISIS-linked Albany woman accused of plotting New York Capitol attack

On Thursday, the district magistrate of Albany, New York, announced the arrest of a 35-year-old local woman with an alleged Islamic State (ISIS) link for plotting attacks on the New York State Capitol. The New York state Capitol is seen from the steps of the State Education Building in Albany. (Representational image) (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Albany's First Assistant US Attorney John A. Sarcone II announced the arrest by FBI in a press conference earlier on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Jessica Bowie of Albany.

Bowie was detained after a criminal complaint was filed against her on Thursday, August 20. The complaint said that Bowie was under the scanner of undercover FBI agents and pledged her support to the ISIS in conversation with them. Bowie also allegedly discussed plans to blow up federal buildings, including the New York State Capitol in Albany. Albany's Magistrate Judge Daniel Stewart ordered her detention pending trial on Thursday after her arraignment.

In this article, we will take a look at 5 key points about the suspect Jessica Bowie and the evidence that prompted her detention.

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1. Arrested In Breathtaking Undercover Operation The criminal complaint said that Jessica Bowie had been in conversation with undercover agents who were posing as informants, helping her carry out an attack on the New York State Capitol. On Wednesday, she arrived for a planning meeting with the undercover agents along with a gun and a dummy explosive device.

2. She Converted To Islam, Per Complaint The criminal complaint against Jessica Bowie also notes that she converted to Islam around five years ago.

3. She Allegedly Pledged Allegiance To ISIS Jessica Bowie allegedly recorded a message in Arabic pledging her allegiance to the Islamic State. In her conversation with the undercover FBI agents, she allegedly confessed to wanting to attack the New York State Capitol. She also asked for help from the informants.

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4. Visited The Building Multiple Times Jessica Bowie allegedly visited the building five times between July 21 and August 9. The purpose of the visit was unclear. However, she told one of the agents that she would place a bomb in the bag of a food delivery driver near the building's Washington Avenue entrance.

5. Was Gov. Kathy Hochul Her Target? The New York State Capitol also houses the office of the Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. Although there is no indication that Bowie specifically wanted to target the Governor, Hochul's office released a statement thanking the FBI.

“Earlier this year, amid a rise in political violence and threats against public officials, we took steps to strengthen security at the State Capitol and across state government,” she said.