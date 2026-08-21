Dangerous tornado tears through Dover, Delaware; damage reported
The NWS said the "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Dover Speedway, or over Dover, moving northeast at 30 mph."
A large and dangerous tornado tore through Dover, Delaware, on Thursday evening, causing damage, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado was confirmed at 6:18 p.m. EDT.
The NWS said the "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Dover Speedway, or over Dover, moving northeast at 30 mph. Damage from the tornado has been reported in Dover."
Deep Dive
“This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW," the NWS warned.
Also Read: Columbia, PA tornado damage: Scary videos emerge as Lancaster County hit; West Chester under warning
Dover is located in Kent County, which is under tornado warning till 6:45 p.m. EDT.
The NWS warned, "You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."
Locations impacted by the tornado include:
Dover
Camden
Cheswold
Rising Sun-Lebanon
Rising Sun
Dover Base Housing
Dover Speedway
Wyoming
Little Creek
Leipsic
Rodney
Village
Kent Acres
Highland Acres
Also Read: Tornado threat today: Which states and cities are under watch? See full list as Maryland, DC under alert
Tornado Watch
Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia until 10 p.m. EDT Thursday. The agency warned that the storms could produce a few tornadoes, damaging winds of up to 70 mph and hail.
The National Weather Service office in Baltimore-Washington said the highest tornado threat is across central and northeastern Maryland, partly because of the bay breeze ahead of the approaching front.
“Severe T-Storm and Tornado Watches are valid for the shaded areas until 10pm,” the agency said in a post at 3:30 p.m. “The highest tornado threat looks to be up across central & northeast MD due to the bay breeze ahead of the front.”
Storms were expected to move through the region from the afternoon into the evening, with the greatest concern between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More