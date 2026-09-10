Lil Durk trial: Why defense wants emergency hearing on DJ Akademiks interview; Fresh drama after closing arguments
Lil Durk’s lawyers sought an emergency hearing, alleging prosecutors used selectively edited DJ Akademiks interview clips during closing arguments.
The trial of rapper Lil Durk is nearing a potential end with the jury deliberating on a decision after closing arguments at the Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, August 9.
But, even as the jury deliberates on Durk Devontay Banks' role in the death of rapper Quando Rondo, his lawyers sought emergency evidence hearing in the case - a surprise turn, given the closing arguments in the case were already over.
According to Los Angeles Magazine, which is covering the trial live, the defense attorneys have filed a motion for an emergency hearing over the Lil Durk’s interview with DJ Akademiks. They alleged the prosecution played selectively edited-out clips from the trial during the closing arguments to construct a “brazen confession” for murder-for-hire.
Why Did Lil Durk's Attorneys Sought Emergency Hearing?
Deep Dive
They alleged that the clips leave out portions where the rapper provides context on the so-called "brazen confession" which could potentially misdirect the jury in their decision. They want an emergency hearing where the additional clips will be played. Alternatively, they asked for the jury to receive the versions of the clips before they come to a verdict.
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Brian Steel, and Christy O'Connor (Lil Durk's attorneys) “hereby files this application renewing his request to admit additional portions of Mr. Banks' statements to DJ Akademiks (...) in light of the government's misleading arguments in its rebuttal closing,” the filing stated, according to LA Magazine.
“In the alternative, Mr. Banks requests a curative instruction, directing the jury's attention to the government's arguments and reminding the jury that its verdict may be based on the government's failure to bring it complete evidence of Mr. Banks' statements in that interview.”
DJ Akademiks Claims Video Was ‘Script’
The interview with DJ Akademiks became the focal point for the prosecutor's argument that Lil Durk organized a murder-for-hire hit on Quando Rondo. As the interview became key both on Tuesday and Wednesday, DJ Akademiks, in one of his streams, claimed that the video was scripted.
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“Prosecutor Morse (Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Morse, the lead prosecutor in the case) look at the podcaster eyes. DJ, yo, Morse, my ****, I'm testifying,” DJ Academiks said.
“Listen, do not try to use me against Durk. That's my man. Facts. Look at the podcaster's eyes. He knows what you know. You could cut the awkward shock with a knife. I don't know nothing. What are you talking about? ****, that was a script.
“That was a script,” he continued. "That was a script. Hey, well, put this in the pill. That was a script. I got to tell everybody the truth. I got to tell everybody the truth.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More