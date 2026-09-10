RNC midterm convention schedule: Full 2-day lineup, speakers, singers, Trump and JD Vance speeches in Dallas

The Republican Party’s first-ever midterm convention in Texas will feature two days of speeches on the “America First” agenda, with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance set to headline the event. The GOP convention is set to run on Wednesday, September 9, and Thursday, September 10. President Donald Trump will headline the Republican National Committee's first-ever midterm convention as he aims to highlight his administration's achievements and rally support for GOP candidates Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Here's the schedule for the same:

Wednesday, Sept. 9 (Night 1) 3 pm – 4 pm CST: Tax relief, such as the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, increased child tax credits, and extended standard deductions, is the main topic of the opening sessions.

Early blocks will showcase healthcare laws and anti-fraud initiatives at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

4 pm – 5 pm CST: Programmers will present "Two Visions for America," highlighting border security, advocating for mandatory voter identification through the SAVE America Act, and describing the enactment of middle-class tax cuts.

5 pm – 6 pm CST: A candidate showcase will highlight GOP contenders in targeted congressional districts. Additionally, talks on "No Tax on Tips" policies, red-state governance, and national customs are also programmed.

6 pm – 7 pm CST: Speakers will discuss government accountability, opposition to gender ideology in youth sports, school choice expansion, and "America First" trade policy.

7 pm – 8 pm CST: Segments center on public safety, economic expansion

8 pm – 9 pm CST: Domestic manufacturing and American workforce success stories

9 pm CST: Remarks by President Donald Trump

Thursday, Sept. 10 (Night 2) 3 pm – 4 pm CST: Discussions on re-examining tax exemptions on tips, overtime, and Social Security

4 pm – 5 pm CST: Discussions on small business growth, food security, public health initiatives, and strict border enforcement and deportation policy.

5 pm – 6 pm CST: House, Senate, and gubernatorial candidates will take the stage, leading to honoring ceremony for the youth conservative organization legacy, middle-class housing initiatives, and healthcare price transparency through "TrumpRx".

6 pm - 7 pm CST: Testimonies from victims of border crimes, congressional ethics changes, presidential clemency, prescription medicine prices, and a commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks will be covered.

7 pm – 8 pm CST: The last preliminary hour focuses on corporate involvement in public health organizations and chronic illness.

8 pm – 9 pm CST: Vice President JD Vance closing remarks followed by Trump's closing keynote address.