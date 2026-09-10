RNC midterm convention schedule: Full 2-day lineup, speakers, singers, Trump and JD Vance speeches in Dallas
GOP's first-ever midterm convention will feature discussions on Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda over the two-day event.
The Republican Party’s first-ever midterm convention in Texas will feature two days of speeches on the “America First” agenda, with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance set to headline the event. The GOP convention is set to run on Wednesday, September 9, and Thursday, September 10.
Here's the schedule for the same:
Wednesday, Sept. 9 (Night 1)
3 pm – 4 pm CST: Tax relief, such as the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, increased child tax credits, and extended standard deductions, is the main topic of the opening sessions.
Early blocks will showcase healthcare laws and anti-fraud initiatives at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
4 pm – 5 pm CST: Programmers will present "Two Visions for America," highlighting border security, advocating for mandatory voter identification through the SAVE America Act, and describing the enactment of middle-class tax cuts.
5 pm – 6 pm CST: A candidate showcase will highlight GOP contenders in targeted congressional districts. Additionally, talks on "No Tax on Tips" policies, red-state governance, and national customs are also programmed.
6 pm – 7 pm CST: Speakers will discuss government accountability, opposition to gender ideology in youth sports, school choice expansion, and "America First" trade policy.
7 pm – 8 pm CST: Segments center on public safety, economic expansion
8 pm – 9 pm CST: Domestic manufacturing and American workforce success stories
9 pm CST: Remarks by President Donald Trump
Thursday, Sept. 10 (Night 2)
3 pm – 4 pm CST: Discussions on re-examining tax exemptions on tips, overtime, and Social Security
4 pm – 5 pm CST: Discussions on small business growth, food security, public health initiatives, and strict border enforcement and deportation policy.
5 pm – 6 pm CST: House, Senate, and gubernatorial candidates will take the stage, leading to honoring ceremony for the youth conservative organization legacy, middle-class housing initiatives, and healthcare price transparency through "TrumpRx".
6 pm - 7 pm CST: Testimonies from victims of border crimes, congressional ethics changes, presidential clemency, prescription medicine prices, and a commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks will be covered.
7 pm – 8 pm CST: The last preliminary hour focuses on corporate involvement in public health organizations and chronic illness.
8 pm – 9 pm CST: Vice President JD Vance closing remarks followed by Trump's closing keynote address.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More