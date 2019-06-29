Rishi Kapoor enjoys a drink with son Ranbir Kapoor, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, Neetu Singh calls them ‘my super men’. See pic

The list of family and friends visiting Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in New York is an ever-growing one. After actor Sanjay Kapoor visited the Bollywood couple accompanied by his wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya, now Neetu has shared a new picture where Rishi can be seen enjoying a drink with son Ranbir Kapoor and son-in-law Bharat Sahni.

Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote: “Pure heart is very attractive n all three have that quality they are individually strong Pure with great wit !!! my super men #threescompany #familytime.” Rishi looks slimmer and all three are wearing sunglasses.

Rishi Kapoor thanked the almighty for such moments. He tweeted: “Thank you Bhagwanji for these momenta.”

Thank you Bhagwanji for these momenta. https://t.co/rXLEh0BkIu — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 29, 2019

On Thursday, Sanjay had shared a picture when they dropped by to visit Rishi and Neetu. Prior to that, actors Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya also paid them a visit. Ranbir alongwith his girlfriend Alia Bhatt are already with them in New York.

Rishi Kapoor left for the US for treatment last year in September and informed his fans via Twitter. He wrote: “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”

After refusing to comment on the nature of his illness, in April this year, actor’s elder brother Randhir confirmed that his brother had been getting treated for cancer. “Yes, he is much better, and he will come back soon. [On whether he is completely cured], he’s on his way to full recovery and it takes time, he’s got to finish the whole course, but he’s fine.” Prior to that, director Rahul Rawail had written on Facebook, “RISHI KAPOOR (CHINTU) is CANCER FREE!!!!” When contacted by Hindustan Times, Rahul said, “Yes, Rishi is absolutely cancer free, now. I haven’t met him but spoke to him over the phone. He called me in the morning [Tuesday] and gave me the [good] news that he has totally recovered from cancer. There’s just a small follow up and procedure that he needs to get done to ensure that there is no recurrence anytime. So, that’s all that is left now.”

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 12:16 IST