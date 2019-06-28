Sanjay Kapoor, daughter Shanaya and wife Maheep visit Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in New York. See pic

Actor Rishi Kapoor has seen a number of Bollywood celebrities visit him and wife Neetu Singh through his stay in New York, where he is getting treated for cancer since September last year. His latest visitors include actor Sanjay Kapoor and his family including wife Maheep Kapoor and daughter Shanaya.

Sanjay shared the picture on Instagram and wrote: “#happyfaces.” In the frame are Rishi, Neetu, Shanaya, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her daughter Samara, Maheep among others as they all sit in a huddle.

In the past, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor with dad Randhir, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher and Soni Razdan had dropped by to meet Rishi.

The latest celebrities to visit them were Aishwarya Rai, husband Abhishek Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya. Neetu, sharing a picture of Aishwarya and Aaradhya with her daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara wrote: “Lovly to see two beauties warming up which two Hmmmmmmm.”

In September last year, Rishi took to Twitter to announce to the world that he was leaving for the US for treatment. He wrote: “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”

In June this year, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, he confirmed that he will be returning to India soon. He told Mumbai Mirror, “Yes, I am trying to return by August end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back.”

