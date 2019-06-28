Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s New York holiday is all about chilling, check out his witty take on her neon dress. See pics

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who have confirmed that they are in a relationship, are on a holiday in New York. Their recent pictures and videos are all about strolling the streets, shopping, dining out with friends and having a good time.

In her latest post, the actor and fitness enthusiast shared solo pictures of herself. Posting an image where she is sitting on a bench, Malaika wrote: “Basking in neon ....#mycolouroftheseason#nyc#.” She is, of course, her fashionable best. Arjun, known for his sense of humour, was quick to post a remark. In the comments section, he wrote: “Ya who??? Pray tell.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas leave for Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner wedding in a private jet. See pics

Arjun, too, shared pictures and videos as Instagram stories. In one of them, he can be seen walking along a New York street. Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep also shared a picture that showed that they are coy no more. The picture has Arjun, Malaika and Maheep’s son posing together. Sharing it, she wrote: “Jai Hind.” What’s quite noticeable is the way the trio seems to have colour-coordinated their appearance. While Arjun is in orange, Maheep’s son is in white while Malaika is in a neon green outfit.

Malaika made her relationship official when she wished Arjun on his 34th birthday. She wrote: “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always.”

Sometime back, Arjun, too, had acknowledged in an interview with Filmfare about it, adding that they had decided to come out in the open as the media had given them dignity in their coverage of the issue. He said: “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 09:02 IST