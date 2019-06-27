Malaika Arora makes relationship with Arjun Kapoor Instagram official as she wishes ‘my crazy, insanely funny, amazing Arjun’. See pic

Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have made their relationship official. Malaika shared a loved-up picture on Instagram on Wednesday to wish her boyfriend on his 34th birthday.

“Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always,” she captioned a picture of the two from a vacation. In it, they can be seen holding hands and snuggling at a beach. Malaika is seen in a white outfit while Arjun is seen in a black shirt and blue jeans. It seems as if the picture is from their last vacation in Maldives when they didn’t share any picture with one another with a desire to keep their relationship a secret. The two recently jetted off for a vacation together and Malaika’s Instagram stories hint that she is in Tribeca, New York.

Other Bollywood stars, too, wished Arjun on his birthday in the comment section of the pic. “Happy birthday @arjunkapoor!!! Love love and more love,” wrote Dia Mirza. “Happy happiest birthday Arjun have a super blessed year!,” wrote Sussanne Khan.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been spotted together several times.

Arjun recently told Filmfare that they decided to ‘come out’ because the media had shown dignity. He said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has one son, Arhaan. Just a few hours before leaving with Arjun, she was spotted at a salon with Arhaan.

