Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora jet off to mystery destination together, fans think it’s a birthday vacation. See pics

Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted at the Mumbai airport late Monday evening, on their way to a mystery destination together. The couple has dominated headlines recently, with their every move analysed online.

In the pictures shared online, Arjun is wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, while Malaika is wearing a red tracksuit, with dark glasses. Fans in the comments section wondered where they were headed. Some of them speculated that they must be going to celebrate Arjun’s birthday, on June 26. “Vacay for birthday?” one fan wrote.

Arjun and Malaika’s previous international vacation, to the Maldives, provided their fans with a lot of fodder. They shared regular social media updates from the pristine beaches of the island nation, and continued to share glimpses into their vacation even after returning to Mumbai. They were, however, never seen together in the pictures.

But Arjun has, since then, acknowledged his relationship in the media. He told Filmfare that they decided to ‘come out’ because the media has shown dignity. He said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has one son, Arhaan. Just a few hours before leaving with Arjun, she was spotted at a salon with Arhaan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 09:29 IST