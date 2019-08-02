Malaika Arora shares stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot in Maldives. See them here

bollywood

Actor Malaika Arora has shared several pictures of her new photoshoot for a travel magazine and looks stunning in all of them. The former reality show judge had flown to Maldives for the Travel Leisure magazine photo shoot and had shared several candid pics from her fun times with her team.

Malaika can be seen posing on the rocks in a dramatic black dress with a thigh-high split in one of the pictures. She looks stunning with her hair tied at the back as she looks at the camera with blue waters in the background. The other picture shows her in another black dress, sitting on the edge of the jetty with one of her legs in water. There is a monochrome picture of her in the same dress as she poses in the interiors, standing near a bathtub. Another picture shows her looking at the camera in a beige shrug.

Malaika had earlier shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot on her Instagram stories. She had flown to Maldives soon after her return from New York with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora shooting for the magazine in Maldives.

Malaika Arora having fun during the photo shoot.

Malaika Arora enjoying with her friends in Maldives.

Malaika is 45 and is known for her physique that is a result of a strick fitness regime and yoga. Talking about it in an interview to HT Brunch, Malaika had said, “I am 43 and I have never felt better. I am at my fittest, my healthiest, my happiest and my craziest best right now. Many people rue the passing of their teens, but trust me, I would not want to trade my now for my past. My 40s are my teens. Of course I don’t look the same way I did as a teenager, but life is all about growing and evolving and changing with time.”

She went on to add, “You can’t stop your body from ageing; the idea is to embrace age gracefully and make the most of it. I am waiting to meet my wrinkled old self. This whole idea of wrinkles and stretch marks as signs of ugliness is so passé.”

