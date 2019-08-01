Malaika Arora channels her inner Venus on new magazine cover and Arjun Kapoor ‘likes’ it

bollywood

Television personality and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora was recently in the Maldives with her friends and we finally know that it wasn’t just a vacation. Malaika also shot for Travel+Leisure magazine’s August issue at the beach destination, and the cover for the same was shared on Thursday.

The magazine cover shows Malaika soaking up the sun and posing up a storm with the deep blue sea in the background. She is standing on a large rock with ocean waves splashing behind her. Malaika, who is styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri for the shoot, is seen in a black bralette and a ruffled blush skirt.

Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora called her ‘amaze’ in the comments. A fan wrote, “U looking really stunning mama ... Keep firing in our hearts mam. lots of love to u.” “Awesome like alway,” wrote another.

Malaika and Amrita were recently seen at a restaurant in similar outfits. She later shared the picture on Instagram, mentioning how the two ‘think alike’. In the image, Malaika is seen in long sleeves white crop top paired with blue skinny denims, Amrita was seen donning white crop top teaming it with blue boot cut denims. “Accidental twinning with the sis... coz we think alike. We got our looks from our mama,” Malaika captioned the image.

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently dating Malaika, also ‘liked’ the picture.The two kept their relationship under wraps for a long time. In a recent interview to IANS, Malaika said everybody deserves a second chance in love, and that people should deal with that fact with an open mind. “It is a taboo is because there are a lot of situations and issues that need to be tackled in our country, though I think the issue needs to be looked at with an open mind,” she said.

Malaika, 45, was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan with whom she has a 16-year-old son, Arhaan.

