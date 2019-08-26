Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spotted at airport post ramp stint, are they up for yet another vacation? See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:49 IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently turned showstoppers at the Lakme Fashion Week, (separately, of course) and have now flown off to an undisclosed location. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport on late Sunday night.

While Malaika was in denim cords paired with white crop top, Arjun was in a white tee with black jacket and denims. Both wore sunglasses as they made their entry into the airport.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor seen at airport on Sunday. ( Varinder Chawla )

A few days ago, Arjun had taken a dig at Katrina Kaif who shared a throwback picture of herself performing on stage in shades. He had written, “Wear at the day not at night...don’t want u trippin gurl!”

Malaika had walked the ramp for designer Divya Rajvvir in a maroon high-slit dress with ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline. She accessorised it with wet-hair look with statement earrings. The actor shared several pictures from the show on her Instagram and captioned one of them, “Watching the world through Rose tinted glasses for @diyarajvvir.”

Arjun had also followed suit by walking the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal in black along with cousin Jahaan Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor’s son) on Saturday.

Arjun Kapoor walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. ( Varinder Chawla )

The two recently flew to Australia together for the International Film Festival of Melbourne and had shared quite a few pics from the event and their vacation on Instagram.

A few ago, Arjun and Malaika had shared photographs of themselves while giving credit to each other for capturing them in the camera. Arjun shared a photograph of himself and captioned it, “When she caught me smiling.” Malaika then playfully commented: “Very talented photographer I must say.”

Later in the day, Malaika shared a black and white photograph of herself posing with her pet dog. “Happy Sunday,” she wrote. Arjun commented to the post, “The photographer got Skills gurl!”

Malaika and Arjun have frequently posted cryptic romantic messages for each other and photographs from their vacations together. They had made their relationship official during their New York trip in June when Malaika shared a picture of the two to wish him on his special day. She wrote, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always.”

On work front, Arjun will next be seen in Panipat, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 09:49 IST