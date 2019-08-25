Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana spin magic on Lakme Fashion Week ramp as Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput watch. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 10:54 IST

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2019 continued to be a star-studded affair as Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor walked the ramp on Saturday.

Arjun Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 in Mumbai on Aug 24. ( IANS )

Arjun Kapoor closed the show for his friend and designer Kunal Rawal, who launched his latest collection Confluence at the show. Wearing a charcoal black suit with unusual hemline, black glossy oxford and sporting short haircut, Arjun walked the ramp alongside younger cousin and Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor who was wearing a wine colour two-piece suit and black shoes.

Arjun Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 in Mumbai. ( IANS )

Ayushmann and Disha were the showstopper for ace designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna who returned to the LFW stage after 15 years.

The Andhadhun actor who recently won the National Award for his role in the movie was seen in black head to toe. Disha donned a black, tailored fit, full sleeve evening gown, and completed the look with dark smoky eyes and open sleek hair.

Earlier, Ananya Panday marked her debut on the ramp as a showstopper for designers Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta. She walked the ramp first wearing an ivory, embellished lehenga, choli and dupatta and second a hot pink lehenga choli - this time she gave the dupatta a miss.

Ananya made her ramp debut with Lakme Fashion Week this year.

Bollywood celebrities who were spotted on the front row were Arjun Rampal, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, cricketer Hardik Pandya and Sophie Chaudhary.

Actor Genelia D’souza will make a comeback on the ramp after five years on Sunday as she turns showstopper for designer Saroj Jalan. Genelia said in a statement: “I am excited to be walking for Jalan. I feel her collection, Banji, is for the modern Indian bride who loves details and intricate craftsmanship and most importantly they are lightweight and easy to carry.”

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan will be the showstopper for the grand finale.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 10:48 IST