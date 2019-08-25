Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2019. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:56 IST

Actors Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora walked the ramp on the final day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2019. Kangana was the showstopper for Disha Patil while Malaika wore a creation of designers Diya and Rajvvir as she walked the ramp. Shilpa was the showstopper for designer Punit Balana.

Kangana wore a blue lehenga with intricate traditional designs and a satin blouse. Kangana had a dramatic eye makeup and a pair of blue dangling earrings to complete the look.

Malaika impressed fans in a maroon high-slit dress with ruffled butterfly sleeves and a plunging neckline. She paired it with wet-hair look with statement earrings.

Shilpa Shetty wore a golden lehenga and a matching blouse as she walked down the ramp.

Shilpa Shetty displays the collection of designer Punit Balana at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, in Mumbai, Sunday, Aug. 25. ( PTI )

Actor Genelia D’souza will make a comeback on the ramp after five years on Sunday as she turns showstopper for designer Saroj Jalan. Genelia said in a statement: “I am excited to be walking for Jalan. I feel her collection, Banji, is for the modern Indian bride who loves details and intricate craftsmanship and most importantly they are lightweight and easy to carry.”

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan will be the showstopper for the grand finale. Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor walked the ramp on Saturday.

Disha, Ayushmann and Arjun walk the ramp on Saturday.

Arjun’s cousin and Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor also walked alongside Arjun on the ramp. Ayushmann and Disha were the showstopper for ace designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna while Arjun made his appearance for Kunal Rawal. Earlier on Saturday, Ananya Panday marked her debut on the ramp as a showstopper for designers Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta.

Ananya made her ramp debut with Lakme Fashion Week 2019.

Earlier this week, Katrina Kaif opened the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 as she turned showstopper for fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s show. Wearing a dark green, heavily embellished, velvet lehenga and a matching blouse, she completed the look with beach waves and nude makeup.

Katrina Kaif with fashion designer Manish Malhotra during LakmÃ© Fashion Week winter/festive 2019, in Mumbai on Aug 21. ( IANS )

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 15:55 IST