Katrina Kaif stuns in a lehenga as she turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week, Khushi Kapoor watches from front row. See pics

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:12 IST

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif turned a muse for veteran designer Manish Malhotra on Tuesday and showcased his collection Maahrumysha at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. Launch of Manish’s new collection opened the week-long fashion event that entered its 20th year this year.

Wearing heavily embellished velvet lehenga and a matching blouse, the Bharat star completed the look with open beach waves and nude makeup.

One of the prominent faces attending the fashion week, watching the ramp walk from the front row, was late actor Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor, Sophie Choudhary, Amrita Arora, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Chitrangada Singh and Daisy Shah, among others also attended the event.

Sharing a glimpse of his collection, ahead of the show, Manish shared several videos and pictures, teasing fans.”The collection with lots of Love and Care .. #Maahrumysha which means Resplendent Beauty.... I see Good I see Beauty I see Colour I see Craft and it’s all always Heart and Hardwork .. #collection #festive #couture #classic #timeless #craft #love #passion #manishmalhotalabel @lakmefashionwk @mmalhotraworld,” Manish explained in one of his posts.

He also shared a peak into Katrina’s look for the ramp. “The Perfect Muse for ‘MAAHRUMYSHA’ - A Resplendent Beauty @katrinakaif @mmalhotraworld,” he wrote.

The show comprised a vast collection of textures, embellishments and fabrics. A mix of Indian as well as western silhouettes, the collection was rendered in fabrics like cotton, silk, wool, velvet and tulle. Designed for lighter to destination weddings, the collection included lehengas, gowns, shararas, sarees, crop top and skirts for the women and for the men layered bandhgalas, jackets, kurtas and trousers. The colour palette ranged from classic chromes of white, ivory, beige, ochre, grey, salmon and the signature gold of the label.

Manish also shared glimpses of his preparations for the show.

Explaining his inspiration for the collection, Malhotra said: “The collection is inspired by beauty, Beauty which is above all. We had to create something which was big, larger than life. And I’m happy that I’m able to do it.” The designer also launched an expert care wash range ‘Love & Care’ in partnership with Hindustan Unilever.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 09:11 IST