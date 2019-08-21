e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019

Katrina Kaif stuns in a lehenga as she turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week, Khushi Kapoor watches from front row. See pics

Lakme Fashion Week was a star-studded affair as Manish Malhotra opened the show with Katrina Kaif as his showstopper. Check out pictures from the carpet.

bollywood Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Katrina Kaif walks the ramp for Manish Malhotra during the Lakme India Fashion Week 2019.
Katrina Kaif walks the ramp for Manish Malhotra during the Lakme India Fashion Week 2019.
         

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif turned a muse for veteran designer Manish Malhotra on Tuesday and showcased his collection Maahrumysha at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. Launch of Manish’s new collection opened the week-long fashion event that entered its 20th year this year.

Wearing heavily embellished velvet lehenga and a matching blouse, the Bharat star completed the look with open beach waves and nude makeup.

Also read: Vidya reveals her biggest criticism of Kabir Singh, and Kiara’s character

 

 

 

 

 One of the prominent faces attending the fashion week, watching the ramp walk from the front row, was late actor Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor, Sophie Choudhary, Amrita Arora, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Chitrangada Singh and Daisy Shah, among others also attended the event.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#كوشي_كابور لحضور عرض #مانيش_مالهوترا باسبوع لاكمي للموضة ما كتير حبيت الاطلالة اولا هالتصاميم اغلبها من تصميم مانيش ومانيش صاير ما عم ينوع بالتصاميم يعني حتى ساري كات اللي هيي العارضة الرئيسية بالعرض ورح انشرو بعد شوي كتير مكرر بس هيي جمالها مغطي بالنسبة لكوشي ما كتير حبيت القماش والتصميم لا جديد المكياج مقرف وطالع وجها عرقان وتعبان وكمان ما حبيت الشعر تنسيق المجوهرات والشوز مناسب . Mary . #fashionandshow #maryandmira #khushikapoor #manishmalhotra #lfw #lfw2019 #lakmefashionweek #lakmefashionweek2019 #traditionallook #lehenga #bollywoodfashion #موضة #اناقة #جمال #بوليوود #بوليود #مشاهير #اطلالات #إطلالات_النجمات

A post shared by Fashion And Show 🦋Mary & MiRa🦋 (@fashion_and_show) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#صوفي_تشودري بإطلالة جديدة لحضور عرض #مانيش_مالهوترا باسبوع لاكمي للموضة💚 كتير حبيت الالوان والتصميم جديد ومميز صح صار متكرر هالفترة بس لانو موضة واذا لاحظتو فيه كتير شبه من تياب ساني ليون مبارح اطلالة رائعة والشعر بسيط ومناسب . Mary . #fashionandshow #maryandmira #sophiechoudry #bollywoodfashion #traditionallook #manishmalhotra #lfw #lfw2019 #lakmefashionweek #lakmefashionweek2019 #موضة #اناقة #جمال #مشاهير #اطلالات #إطلالات_النجمات #اطلالات_المشاهير

A post shared by Fashion And Show 🦋Mary & MiRa🦋 (@fashion_and_show) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

كمان اطلالات من عرض #مانيش_مالهوترا باسبوع لاكمي للموضة صراحة ما في ولا اطلالة ملفتة بين الكل علقت عقسم كبير وهي الباقي ما في شي مميز واغلب التصاميم مكررة ومملة اطلالة كاريشما الها بوست لحالها بالصفحة وغيرها كمان . Mary . #fashionandshow #maryandmira #lfw2019 #lfw #manishmalhotra #lakmefashionweek #lakmefashionweek #تشيترانغدا_سينغ #كاريشما_كابور #امريتا_ارورا #اطلالات #إطلالات_النجمات #ضيا_ميرزا #ديا_ميرزا #كانيكا_كابور #بوليوود #بوليود

A post shared by Fashion And Show 🦋Mary & MiRa🦋 (@fashion_and_show) on

 

Sharing a glimpse of his collection, ahead of the show, Manish shared several videos and pictures, teasing fans.”The collection with lots of Love and Care .. #Maahrumysha which means Resplendent Beauty.... I see Good I see Beauty I see Colour I see Craft and it’s all always Heart and Hardwork .. #collection #festive #couture #classic #timeless #craft #love #passion #manishmalhotalabel @lakmefashionwk @mmalhotraworld,” Manish explained in one of his posts. 

He also shared a peak into Katrina’s look for the ramp. “The Perfect Muse for ‘MAAHRUMYSHA’ - A Resplendent Beauty @katrinakaif @mmalhotraworld,” he wrote. 

The show comprised a vast collection of textures, embellishments and fabrics. A mix of Indian as well as western silhouettes, the collection was rendered in fabrics like cotton, silk, wool, velvet and tulle. Designed for lighter to destination weddings, the collection included lehengas, gowns, shararas, sarees, crop top and skirts for the women and for the men layered bandhgalas, jackets, kurtas and trousers. The colour palette ranged from classic chromes of white, ivory, beige, ochre, grey, salmon and the signature gold of the label.

Manish also shared glimpses of his preparations for the show.

 

View this post on Instagram

The Final Reharsal

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

 

Explaining his inspiration for the collection, Malhotra said: “The collection is inspired by beauty, Beauty which is above all. We had to create something which was big, larger than life. And I’m happy that I’m able to do it.” The designer also launched an expert care wash range ‘Love & Care’ in partnership with Hindustan Unilever.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 09:11 IST

tags
more from bollywood
top news
    trending topics
    Chandrayaan-2 Live UpdatesSSC CGL 2018 ResultPooja BatraKBC 11 Premiere HighlightsAkhilesh Singh
    don't miss