Vidya Balan reveals her biggest criticism of Kabir Singh, and Kiara Advani’s character

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 17:53 IST

Actor Vidya Balan has said that while she appreciated Kiara Advani’s performance in the film Kabir Singh, she wasn’t on board with one particular plot point in the film. In a rapid fire interview on Pinkvilla, Vidya said that she didn’t like the fact that Kiara’s character, Preeti, took Kabir back at the end of the film.

Vidya, who recently appeared in the film Mission Mangal, was asked questions by several leading Bollywood actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen. The question about Kabir Singh came from none other than Kiara herself. “She’s so pretty,” Vidya began by saying, and added, “I personally didn’t like the fact that she takes him back at the end of the film. But that’s my personal view. I called her up and told her she did a great job. Especially for a city bred independent girl who’s not like Preeti, to play it with so much conviction is the best thing about being an actor. Hats off!”

Kabir Singh came under fire immediately after its released, for a perceived promotion of toxic masculinity. The situation was further impacted when director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in an interview to journalist Anupama Chopra seemed to endorse physical violence in the name of love. In Kabir Singh, both Shahid Kapoor and Kiara’s characters are physically violent towards one another. The film received scathing reviews from critics, but proved to be a major box office hit, have made over Rs 275 crore in India.

Several Bollywood personalities such as singer Sona Mohapatra and actor Taapsee Pannu have questioned the film’s ethics. Shahid, meanwhile, took to social media to thank his fans for accepting what he believes is his ‘most flawed character’ ever. Speaking about the violent behaviour of Kabir, he told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “If Kabir hadn’t slapped Preeti (Kiara’s character), would everything else that he did be okay? Because he slapped the girl, you feel that is unacceptable and that Kabir Singh is an unacceptable character. We want you to feel this is unacceptable, his behaviour has gone beyond control.”

