Katrina Kaif, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor bring glamour to a Bali wedding. See their pics

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 12:58 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif was in Bali on Saturday to attend a destination wedding. Boney Kapoor, his daughter Khushi and his niece Shanaya Kapoor have been a part of the celebrations since earlier this week. It was the wedding of Amrit Punjabi - son of late actor Sridevi’s close friend Rakhee Punjabi.

Katrina shared a picture of herself from Bali on Instagram on Saturday night. She is seen in a shimmery silver satin gown in the picture. At the wedding party, she posed for pictures with Rakhee and her family.

Also seen at the party were Shanaya and Khushi with their parents. Shanaya was seen in a blue dress and heels. Actor and television host Maniesh Paul also attended the wedding and returned home with Katrina on Sunday. Actor Nora Fatehi performed at the party with the bride and groom. Videos of her belly dancing to her song Saki Saki from Batla House were shared on her Instagram fanpages. Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait also attended the party.

Earlier on Saturday, a beach and pool party was organised for the guest. Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor shared their daughter Shanaya’s picture from the beach on Instagram. She was seen soaking up the sun in a white top and black shorts. More pics from the party show her posing with Maheep in a pool and with Khushi, who wore a yellow sundress but decided to take a dip in it nonetheless.

Sanjay also shared videos from their vacation in Bali. Khushi and Shanaya could be seen playing at the beach while others enjoyed the bright, sunny day.

Khushi’s sister Janhvi Kapoor was missing from the pictures as she is currently shooting for her film on fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht lined up to go on floors later this year. She will also be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afza and with Vijay Varma in Zoya Akhtar’s Ghost Stories.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 12:58 IST