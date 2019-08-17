Katrina Kaif shares throwback picture from Kaala Chasma performance, Arjun Kapoor says ‘don’t want you trippin gurl’

bollywood

Actor Arjun Kapoor has once again trolled Katrina Kaif on Instagram. Katrina shared a throwback picture from a performance, in which she is seen dancing to her hit number Kaala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho.

“And IIFA is coming home celebrating 20 years of IIFA in Mumbai this year. Performing on the IIFA stage always has most incredible energy. Can’t wait ......donning the Kala Chashma On Friday,” Katrina captioned a picture from 2018 IIFA stage, in which she is seen during a performance, wearing a yellow ensemble which she paired with black sunglasses . Arjun wrote, “Wear it in the day not at night... don’t want u trippin gurl !!!”

This is not the first time Arjun has put funny comments on Katrina’s posts. Last month, Katrina celebrated her birthday in Maldives and shared pictures from her vacation. Arjun wrote, “U’ve basically gone for a photoshoot.” However, he quickly realised that maybe he should be kinder to Katrina on her birthday. “Ok on ur birthday I shall be nice Katrina. Have a super birthday ur a mad kind goofy soul and I love u because of ur nonsense not despite it,” he wrote in another comment.

Arjun, along with actor Varun Dhawan had started a ‘I Hate Katrina’ club in the past. “For some reason, Arjun and Varun started an ‘I Hate Katrina’ club. I am not joking. I was just walking, minding my own business. I know why Varun started the club. I don’t know why Arjun joined it,” Katrina had said during an appearance on Koffee with Karan.

Recently, Varun and Arjun announced that the club has been renamed to ‘I Love Katrina’ club and the boys even presented Katrina with a token of their faithful friendship - a huge Dalmatian trophy.

