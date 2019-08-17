Taapsee Pannu names female icons who inspire her: Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma make the cut

bollywood

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:03 IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu has named Kangana Ranaut as one of the women in Bollywood who inspire her. Her choice comes as a surprise considering the two actors’ recent feud. Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel had criticised Kangana and called her Manikarnika actor’s ‘sasti copy’.

Talking to a magazine about female icons in Bollywood who inspire her, Taapsee says in a video, “Priyanka Chopra, I think what she has done for herself is brilliant. Kangana because she voices what she wants to, without bothering. Anushka, I think she is someone very honest.”

Taapsee also talks about feminism in the video. She answers a few questions and says what feminism means to her. “Feminism, for me, means getting equal opportunity. So, if I have to be a good feminist, I would want to contribute to the society in such a way that all get an equal opportunity to show our talent and get what we deserve.”

Sharing the video, Taapsee tweeted, “Feminism and me.”

Feminism and me 😁 pic.twitter.com/QWY6oVPT4U — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 15, 2019

Kangana and Rangoli have criticised the Badla actor and the latter had tweeted, “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, (few people are running their shops by copying Kangana) they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last I heard, Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter, and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti (cheap) copy.”

Reacting to it, Taapsee said, “Seriously, I will not apologies for my honest opinion. I did not know that she has a patent on curly hair because I born with curly hair, and my parents are responsible for that. So, I cannot apologies for that either. Rest, I do not know what else I have copied,” said Taapsee, adding: “However, if I am a copy of a good actress like her (Kangana) -- and I always maintain that she is a good actress -- I take it as a compliment. I am also called ‘sasti’ (cheap). Yes, I am not the highest-paid actress, so that way you can call me ‘sasti’.”

