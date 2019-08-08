Taapsee Pannu won’t apologise for ‘honest opinion’ on Kangana Ranaut: ‘Didn’t know she has patent on curly hair’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:51 IST

Taapsee Pannu has said that she will not apologise for her “double filter” comment about Kangana Ranaut, for which she has faced flak from the latter’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel. The whole argument started when Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel attacked Taapsee on Twitter.

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏 https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

“Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last I heard, Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter, and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy,” Rangoli tweeted.

Taapsee Pannu poses during the promotion of her upcoming drama Hindi film Mission Mangal. (AFP) ( AFP )

“Seriously, I will not apologies for my honest opinion. I did not know that she has a patent on curly hair because I born with curly hair, and my parents are responsible for that. So, I cannot apologies for that either. Rest, I do not know what else I have copied,” said Taapsee, adding: “However, if I am a copy of a good actress like her (Kangana) -- and I always maintain that she is a good actress -- I take it as a compliment. I am also called ‘sasti’ (cheap). Yes, I am not the highest-paid actress, so that way you can call me ‘sasti’.”

Taapsee also said, “I did not reply to that individual because they do not matter in my scheme of things. Why should I pay attention to people who do not matter to me? They are taking time out to say things to me, meaning I matter to them. Everyone knows how to bully, and even I know how to answer back. But there is a certain use of language and vocabulary that I have not learnt and I never will. So, I answered in my way.” She was most likely talking about Rangoli.

The actor was speaking at a media interaction to promote her upcoming film Mission Mangal. Taapsee has been busy this year with multiple releases. While Badla and Game Over have released, Mission Mangal is coming up on August 15. She said that negative comments like Rangoli’s do not affect her spirit.

“When a journalist asks me a question (on the subject), I answer because through your medium I can tell my audience who I am. So, you people matter to me,” she clarified, about taking in questions on the controversial issue.

Also read: Pak singer Atif Aslam on Article 370: ‘I condemn violence, tyranny against the Kashmiris’, faces Twitter backlash

The whole argument started a while back because Taapsee jocularly mentioned in an interview that Kangana needs a “double filter” because she is brutally honest and that puts her into trouble. Kangana’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli, however, was not amused, and she launched a tirade against Taapsee.

“One needs a filter when she does not have any pretention, and no filter between their mind and their mouth. I do not see this as a derogatory comment. It is just a comment,” Taapsee explained.

“Even my sister tells me to put a filter before I open my mouth in public. That is true because at times my honest opinion gets me into trouble. So my comment on ‘keeping a filter’ was not meant to be negative, though people on the other side took it negatively. I cannot change their perception,” explained Taapsee.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 15:35 IST