Taapsee Pannu reacts to comparisons with Kangana Ranaut: ‘Let her be the queen, or I’ll be called a copy again’

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut’s feud doesn’t seem to end. After Kangana’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel called Taapsee the actor’s ‘cheap copy’ in a tweet last month, Taapsee has taken a sly jab at the two again.

A news portal published a story comparing Taapsee with Kangana, calling her the real ‘Queen of Bollywood’. Taapsee replied, “Arre arre! Aise mat boliye. Queen unhi ko rehne dijiye nahi toh phir copy kehlaugi, main ek actor his sahi hu bas aise hi mera sath dete rahiye. dhanyawad (Don’t say that. Let her be the queen or I’ll be called a copy again. I am satisfied being an actor just keep giving me your support. Thank you).”

अर्रे अर्रे ऐसे मत बोलिए , क्वीन उनको ही रहने दीजिए नहीं तो फिर कॉपी कहलाऊँगी , मैं एक ऐक्टर ही सही हु बस ऐसे ही मेरा साथ देते रहिए । धन्यवाद — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 2, 2019

The feud started when Taapsee took to Twitter to praise the trailer of Kangana’s film Judgementall Hai Kya on July 3. “This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it!” she wrote in her tweet. Rangoli then posted a series of tweets in which she accused Taapsee of copying her sister and not acknowledging her while praising the trailer.

“Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy,” Rangoli had tweeted.

Adding, she wrote, “Taapsee is a fan & loves to copy her yes we all are, who wouldn’t like to be like Kangana bt why attack her and take digs, yeh sab shanagiri nikalne keliye he toh main twitter pe ayi hun thank u very much magar sab ki pol khulegi koi nahin rok sakta.”

Reacting to Rangoli’s tweets, Taapsee had earlier said, “Short life, no time to waste on this. Have so many happier and better things happening in my life to look at right now.”

Taapsee’s film Mission Mangal will hit theatres on August 15. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

