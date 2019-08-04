Rakhi Sawant confirms marrying NRI, reveals husband’s name after pics with mehendi and vermillion go viral

tv

Reality show star Rakhi Sawant teased people on social media for days with her pictures of bridal bangles and vermillion on her forehead. When asked if she had tied the knot, she gave statements to the media that the pictures were from a bridal shoot. But now, Rakhi has finally confirmed that she got married recently in a private ceremony and her husband is an NRI.

A Spotboye report quoted her as saying“Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today. (I was scared but yes, I got married. I am confirming the news with you.).”

Sharing details about her wedding and husband, Rakhi further said, “His name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled. I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband.”

“He was my fan ever since he first saw my first interview with Prabhu Chawla. He whatsapped me. Messaging and then talking to him, we became friends with the passage of time. This happened about a year-and-half back,” she added.

She also thanked God that her dream is fulfilled: “After knowing him, I prayed very hard to Jesus that I must become his wife. Woh khawish toh poori ho gayi (That dream is now fulfilled). God has been kind to me so far.”

Since mid-July, Rakhi had been sharing pictures and videos in which she was seen wearing vermillion, red bangles and henna on her hands - symbols of a married woman according to Hindu traditions. The pictures triggered speculations that she had got married but she said in a statement that it was just a bridal photoshoot.

“It is not true that I have married. I was just doing a bridal shoot in JW Marriott, last night. There were 2-3 guys involved in the shoot along with me, one of them was an NRI. Why are we actors written about so lightly? If an actress has Mehendi on her hands or a sindoor in her forehead, she is assumed to be married. If an actress visits a hospital, tongues start wagging that either she is planning a baby or having an abortion. But if and when I marry, which I have planned for 2020, I will announce it with fanfare. Yes, today most marriages come with an expiry date. Hence, I am apprehensive,” she had said earlier.

In one of the pictures, Rakhi is seen at a dinner table in what looks like a restaurant. In another, she is seen inside a hotel room, holding a wine glass.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 13:24 IST