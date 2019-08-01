e-paper
Happy birthday Taapsee Pannu: 10 times she proved to be the ultimate queen of social media

As actor Taapsee Pannu celebrates her 32nd birthday on Thursday, here’s a look at her social media statements where she answered her trolls like a boss.

bollywood Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu!
Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu!

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who turns 32 on Thursday, has created a space of her own in the film industry. With her choice of strong roles and a personality that refuses to take trolling and false criticism lying down, Taapsee is a star in her own right.

Be it her statements, interviews, or simple tweets and responses to random trolls, Taapsee always wins the day with her sarcastic, smart and witty words. Here is a look at 10 instances where she won our hearts with her tweets:

When she was called a ‘cheap actor’ on Twitter, she responded by saying, “Ok sir. When are you giving me therapy sessions ?? And in the bargain also tell how to become an ‘expensive’ actor. Inflation Toh mere mein bhi hona chahiye na.”

Also read:Taapse Pannu approached for biopic on India’s first female jockey Rupa Singh: report

 

When Rakul Preet Singh lauded her for her patience in replying to the trolls, she wrote, “Yaar half of them believe I am actually jobless in between my 4 films and 2 business ventures so I’m just proving them right.” 

When a fan labelled her as an underrated actor and said he was watching Badla on mobile, Taapsee wrote, “Then please next time try and watch me in theatres instead of mobile so my rating can go up.” 

When a user threw a sleazy tweet at her mentioning ‘body parts’, Taapsee was quick to respond: “Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum.”

When a fan rued that she had a few dialogues in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Badla, Taapsee tagged director Sujoy Ghosh and wrote, “y didn’t u make me to more naa mein haan or haan mein naa for that matter need more chatar patar ( even if it’s without any reason )in the next one, are u clear ??? Performing with no dialogues n all is bullshit, got it?” 

Taapsee also took a dig at Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli who had called out Varun Dhawan for not naming Kangana while praising Judgementall Hai Kya trailer. She responded to Varun’s tweet praising Saand Ki Aankh trailer and wrote, “Arre Varun but u have not written our names y no appreciation for us ??? Why why why?”

 

She also responded to tweets claiming that older actors would have been better suited for the role of old women shooters in Saand Ki Aankh. “Kindly refer to 50 odd times we have answered this question and then probably see the teaser once again to see the glass half full for a change :)” she wrote.

When someone suggested they missed an item song in her thriller Game Over, Taapsee tweeted, “I hope I will be the sitting n gazing at that strip show with my leg cast n wheelchair intact. Like a boss”

 

When she was called out for an insensitive tweet around Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and a murder, she responded saying it was “sarcastic humour”, not insensitive.

 

Someone pointed out that trolls must be ignored and Taapsee replied, “I care about entertaining you guys ya! The ones who understand my sarcasm. N I have a lot of appreciation in me for such minds. Big hug”

 

Taapsee, who has Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal lined up for release soon, will also be seen in Hindi remake of Malayalam blockbuster Salt N Pepper, titled Tadka.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 15:00 IST

