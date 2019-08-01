Taapse Pannu approached for biopic on India’s first female jockey Rupa Singh: report

bollywood

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:17 IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu is currently awaiting the release of Saand Ki Aankh in which she plays Prakashi Tomar, one of the oldest woman sharpshooters. Fresh reports suggest that she has been offered yet another biopic after she completes work on cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic. Taapsee has reportedly been approached for a film on Rupa Singh, India’s first female horse jockey.

Also read: Nora Fatehi played with fire for O Saki Saki: ‘My heart was racing and I was sweating like a pig’

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “Taapsee has been approached by her Naam Shabana director Shivam Nair for one movie he’s been planning for sometime. It’s based on the life of India’s first female horse jockey Rupa Singh. Shivam has got the rights to her life and is currently working on the script. He has bounced the idea off to Taapsee who has shown interest. But a bound script is yet to be locked and a narration is pending. But it’s an inspirational story about a woman in a profession that’s hugely considered a man’s world. Similarly, Taapsee has also maintained her dignity and power in a rather patriarchal set up that we have in the industry. So she completely suits the bill.”

The report added that the biopic is likely to go on floors by mid 2020. “Shivam is working on Neeraj Pandey’s next web series, and plans to begin the Uzma Ahmed biopic with Saif Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor from January-February next year. Meanwhile, Taapsee also needs to finish all the films she’s committed to. Only after that, maybe in the second half of 2020, will the Rupa Singh biopic take off,” the source added.

Taapsee’s Saand Ki Aankh also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Vineet Kumar Singh. It is slated to hit theatres on Diwali.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 13:17 IST