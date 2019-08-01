Nora Fatehi played with fire for O Saki Saki: ‘My heart was racing and I was sweating like a pig’

bollywood

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, who is ruling the charts with her O Saki Saki remix for John Abraham’s Batla House, has said she was always fascinated with fire dance but never had the courage to try it. In her latest song O Saki Saki, Nora is seen dancing with fire in her hands and she has now revealed how scared she was while practising for the Batla House song.

Sharing a video from her practice session on Instagram, Nora wrote, “This was literally a day before the shoot of #OSakiSaki .. i had only about 2 days to learn how to do Fire dancing.. as u can see from this video i had fear written all over my face as i was doing this for the first time! My heart was racing and i was sweating like a pig! But in very less time i managed to figure out the technique and learnt the choreography only because i kept my determination despite the fear of dancing with fire and that too with such a heavy prop.”

She further said she is proud to have learnt a new skill: “I have learnt a new skill now and im really proud of myself! Ive always been fascinated by fire dancing i just never had the courage to do it myself! But as an artist its always important to push yourself and find ways to work under pressure regardless of the circumstances! Never say i CANT always say I Will... thats been my moto since day 1 and the main reason for my evolution as an artist.. Thank you to the team for giving me the chance to learn a new skill.”

Before Batla House, Nora also had a special song in John’s Satyamev Jayate, Dilbar. It was again a recreated version of Sushmita Sen’s 90s hit song Dilbar from Sirf Tum.

