Sunil Grover on life before Gutthi: I earned Rs 500 a month, soon I had no income’

Comedian turned actor Sunil Grover has opened up about his struggling days in a fresh post from Humans of Bombay. He has said that he earned Rs 500 a month in his early days but used up all his money to party and live in a posh area. He also shared about being demotivated and what kept him going during the harshest period.

Sunil became a household name with his portrayal of Gutthi, a character on Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Nights with Kapil. Their years of strong friendship and companionship allegedly ended two years ago when Sunil and Kapil had an ugly fallout and Sunil quit the show.

Sunil Grover recently played an important role in Salman Khan’s Bharat.

“I was someone who was always good at mimicry, acting and making people laugh. I remember when I was in 12th, and took part in a drama competition -- the chief guest said that I shouldn’t participate, because it was unfair to the others! After I finished my masters in theatre, I shifted to Mumbai to pursue acting. But for the first year, I did nothing but party. I lived in a posh area, using my savings and some money from home. I’d only earn around Rs. 500 a month. But I thought I didn’t have to worry because I’d be successful and would earn more soon.

But it didn’t take long before I realised that there were many others like me, who were the ‘superstars’ of their town -- and ‘strugglers’ here. Soon I had no income, and was given a harsh reality check,” he said.

Sunil’s act on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show made him a household name.

He further said he was demotivated but kept working on his dreams: “I was demotivated. But I remembered how when my father was young, he wanted to become a radio announcer -- and even had an offer letter. But because my grandfather was against it, he had to work at a bank, and regretted it. I didn’t want to give up on my dreams. So I picked up the pieces, I took help from my friends, and started rigorously looking for work. Slowly I got work, but the road was still rocky. Once I’d been selected to play a role in a TV show -- we’d even shot for a couple of days. But one day, I stopped getting my call time to come on set. When I asked the production guys, they said I’d been kicked out of the show. I was never told why. But that’s when I also started getting a lot of work in voiceovers and garnered a name there. So when I’d be rejected from TV shows and films, I had a cushion to fall back upon. I knew some people didn’t even have that -- I realised how fortunate I was and regained my strength bit by bit.”

“Around that time, I got offered to do a radio show. It was only going to be aired in Delhi, but when the show went live, it went viral! They decided to air it across India!

After that, I started getting all kinds of opportunities on radio, T.V, and films. Soon ‘Gutthi’ happened to me, and in no time, it became a household name! I remember how I was called on a live show, and when I entered the stage, the audience was literally roaring for me! I turned around to make sure there wasn’t anyone behind me, whom they were actually clapping for -- but it was all for me,” he added.

The comedian concluded talking about how he sees the journey in entirety: “It took several moments like that, to bring back that young boy in me, who used to think that he could conquer the world. The young boy who used to make sure that everyone around him had a smile on their face -- and everyone around him was entertained. The young boy who didn’t let failures dim the light of his dreams, and overpower his need for victory. So even though I’ve come this far... this young boy has a long way to go.”

