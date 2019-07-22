Sunil Grover’s fan says he helped her get out of depression, actor says ‘Comedy a medicine’

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover has said he was approached by a fan in Dubai and the fan credited him for getting her out of depression. Sunil, who became a household name with his portrayal of Gutthi’s character on The Kapil Sharma Show, was recently seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, a lady in Dubai thanked Sunil for getting her out of depression. “As an actor, one doesn’t realise the impact one has on the lives of others because we’re mostly working in a closed environment like a studio. But it’s beautiful when you see the smiles you bring to the faces of people,” it quoted him as saying.

Sunil claimed it wasn’t the first time this happened to him. “A few days ago, I was waiting to catch a flight in the airport lounge when a lady came up to me and confided that she used to have 100 mg of depression pills, the dosage has now gone down to 10 mg because of my TV shows and live acts. Over time I have realised that humour de-stresses people. For me, comedy’s a medicine and the one who makes you laugh, a pharmacy,” he added.

Talking about his initial days in acting, Sunil further said, “I decided to become an actor at a very early age and remember participating in a competition when in the eighth grade. I had to limit my performance to seven minutes but didn’t keep track of time. I didn’t even hear the warning bell because I was only focused on the people sitting in front of me who were laughing uproariously. I was disqualified as I was on stage for 12 minutes, but I consider that my biggest victory as I could hold the audience for such a long time,” he recalls, adding that that’s when he realised the power of humour. “I still remember that character’s name, Mariyaal Singh Pisaddiram.”

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 13:59 IST