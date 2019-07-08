Sunil Grover: ‘There’s this female attention now, I am not used to their compliments’

The one person who has benefited massively from the success of the film Bharat is actor Sunil Grover, who has been tickling the funny bone of millions of people for years now. Apart from greater recognition, female attention is the added factor which makes Sunil laugh.

Asked what’s changed post Bharat, and, he says, “I get so many compliments. But when women and girls come and give compliments is always special. They say ‘you are a good looking man, looked good in the film’. There’s this female attention now. I am not used to such compliments!”

He reveals the best one so far. “One old Punjabi lady came up to me and said ‘bete, tu toh bada sona munda hai!’ (Son, you are such a good-looking man!) That was something special,” laughs Sunil, who played Salman Khan’s best friend in Bharat.

Apart from making people laugh through his sketches on TV earlier, he has also starred in films such as Patakha (2018) helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj and Baaghi, starring Tiger Shroff. Does he feel that he has finally been able to create a space for himself, apart from comedy?

Sunil Grover with Salman Khan.

“I feel I am on a journey, where I have to explore many things. I love playing characters in this medium (films). The journey has started well. I want to do so many characters, be it simple, complicated, funny, non-funny. It depends on what I get,” he says.

What about Patakha being praised by critics, but not notching up big numbers? Does the box-office collections of his films matter to him?

“Patakha was appreciated, people liked the film. It was comparatively a low-cost film, and earned back it’s money. Producers told me they had managed to recover it before the release itself. It could not achieve big numbers. You do feel it should have… the good part is it was a nice film, and I was happy being part of it. Whoever saw it, appreciated it. People send me compliments, and now it’s on a streaming platform,” says Sunil. Doesn’t he feel disheartened that such different cinema doesn’t find takers at the box-office?

“Such cinema has got appreciation,” he reasons, “Sometimes, the film is noticed, sometimes not. There are so many factors… but it doesn’t stop you from making or being a part of a good film.”

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 13:42 IST