Sunil Grover reveals how Salman Khan helped him during Bharat’s shoot

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who was recently seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Bharat, has said Salman often improvised on the sets and even helped him during the shoot. Sunil played Salman’s best friend in the film which also starred Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff. Bharat, that had Sunil appear with Salman together in almost each frame, has already crossed the Rs 200 mark in the domestic market.

Talking about the pressure of working with a star like Salman, Sunil told DNA, “I had the pressure of sharing the screen space with Salman sir. So, I had to gel with the story and character. It’s a Salman Khan film. All those people coming to watch him should feel that I belong to the world that he’s created. And now, I feel the attempt was successful. Also, I completely followed director Ali Abbas Zafar’s vision. He was clear about the script. Sometimes, Salman sir would provide suggestions to improvise and he would give cues, so he also helped me with various things.”

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana on Article 15: ‘We want to reach out to people who believe in caste discrimination’

Asked if he is ready to take up a serious, intense role, Sunil said, “Why not? Actually, there are a few such offers. I haven’t locked anything yet. It all depends on the filmmaker and my conviction in him. If it thrills me and there’s a possibility to entertain the audience, I would do it. Entertainment should be the key. It should not be to make a showreel of sorts. The motive should be, does this have the potential to entertain people? Because that’s what I want to do and all the tools and craft should be utilised to achieve that goal.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 16:24 IST