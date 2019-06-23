Salman Khan beats a horse in a race, shares more family videos with nephews. Watch them here

Actor Salman Khan continues to share his series on fun videos on social media. In a set four new videos, put up on Instagram, Salman is clearly enjoying himself, exercising and spending time with his family.

In a video, shared on Saturday evening, Salman does a race with actor Zaheer Iqbal. The only difference being that Salman is on foot, while Zaheer is on a horse back. Shairng the video, Salman wrote: “Overpower horse power ... fun run with @iamzahero”. Salman launched Zaheer in Bollywood with last year’s Notebook.

In a set of three more videos, shared by Salman, later on Saturday, it is family time for the actor. In one video, his nephews Nirvaan and Arhaan play a ‘who will strike first’ game. In another, he plays the same game with Arhaan while in the third he is again at it with another person named Ahaan.

Only on Friday, he had shared two videos with two more nephews — sister Arpita’s son Ahil and another nephew named Abdullah. However, his video where he has done a reverse flip into a pool has gone viral with fans marvelling at the fitness of a 53-year-old man. Earlier, he had shared another video where the actor is doing leg presses with two of his security guards, seated on the machine.

Reportedly, these fitness videos are his prep for his upcoming film Dabangg 3, where in a flashback portion, the actor will be seen as a 20-year old. He is currently shooting for the film, where he reprises his role as Chulbul Pandey.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 10:13 IST