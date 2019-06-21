Salman Khan jumps into a pool in style, fans can’t believe he is flipping reverse at 53. See video

Actor Salman Khan has been sharing unusual videos of himself since last few days. Once again, he surprised his fans with his funny antics. The actor has now shared a video of him jumping into a pool.

The video shows Salman climbing on rocks to reach a height, adjacent to the pool. He then turns around and performs a back flip into the water. One of his assistants can be seen pulling his hair over the actor’s decision to jump from a height into the pool.

His fans and followers were obviously impressed with his idea of an adventure. Actor Maniesh Paul commented to the post, “I remember this hahahahahag.” Child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan wrote, “We love you.”

A fan called it, “Bhai ka swag.” Another wrote, “Dis is just awesome ......cant blv dis man is flipping reverse at 53 not sure he is 53 .....i guess my inspiration is 25.” One more user wrote, “Fitness at its best.”

Salman’s latest release Bharat has crossed Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office. It starred an ensemble cast of Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni and Sunil Grover.

He had recently shared a topless picture, showing off his chiseled frame and videos of his workout on Instagram. He had shared a quirky video in which he is seen doing leg presses, with his security personnels as weights. He captioned it, “After experiencing the highs and lows, my security has finally realised how secure they are with me,” he captioned the video, where he was seen pushing his security staff up and down.

