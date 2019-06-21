Katrina Kaif performs Sheila Ki Jawani at the Rs 200-cr Gupta wedding in Auli. See pics, video

Actor Katrina Kaif flew to Dehradun on Thursday to perform at a high-profile wedding in Auli. The actor, along with a few other TV and Bollywood celebrities, added glamour to the celebrations with their live performances.

A video of Katrina grooving to her hit number, Sheila Ki Jawani along with her troupe of background dancers, has surfaced online. Dressed in a glittery red costume with black tights and boots, with her hair tied in a high ponytail, the actor can be seen showing her typical dance moves from the hit song.

There is also a video of rapper Badshah joining Katrina and the bride and groom on stage as he croons Kar Gai Chull from the film Kapoor & Sons. He is in black casuals and a neon green jacket paired with a cap. Naagin actor Surbhi Jyoti also performed at the wedding in a yellow sari.

Katrina was earlier spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday as she left for the wedding. She was in a denim shirt and jeans.

Katrina Kaif at Mumbai airport on Thursday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Katrina’s recent release, Bharat has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. The film starring Salman Khan as an ensemble cast of Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Sonali Kulkarni had opened at a whopping Rs 42.3 crore. Its her third film with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar after her earlier hits, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina will now be pairing up with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film is set to hit theatres on March 27 next year. Her last two releases: Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, had failed to impress at the box office.

