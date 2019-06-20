Disha Patani on working in Salman Khan’s Bharat: ‘This is among the toughest things I have done, my knee has still not recovered’

Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who was recently seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, has said her knee is yet to recover from an injury that she had during the film’s shoot, adding that she had to continue jumping and doing the flips despite the injury.

In an interview to DNA, Disha said, “This is among the toughest things I have done,” she says, adding, “I injured my knee while shooting and still had to do the flips, dance, jump the fire hoops, etc. In fact, my knee has still not recovered!”

She also talked about the experience of working with a star like Salman: “It was such a great experience to work with such an established actor. He is so hard-working, humble, understanding and nice to everyone. It’s amazing to see how even after working for so many years, he is so charged, wanting to do things and so energetic,” she said, adding that it was unfortunate that she didn’t get to work with Katrina Kaif who portrayed a character from a different era in the movie.

Elaborating on how she chooses her films, Disha told the tabloid, “When scripts come to me, I usually have an instinct, whether I want to do it or not. So far, all the films I have acted in, have been an instant yes or no. I check if I see myself as that character or not.”

Disha is currently working on Mohit Suri’s romantic thriller Malang, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She will also be seen in Anees Bazmee’s romcom opposite Kartik Aaryan..

