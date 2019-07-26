Nora Fatehi claims she was duped of Rs 20 lakh, bullied and even had her passport stolen

Actor Nora Fatehi, who was recently seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, has claimed that she was bullied for her lack of knowledge of Hindi language, was cheated of Rs 20 lakh and even had her passport stolen during her initial five years in the film industry.

Speaking with Pinkvilla in an interview, Nora said, “”I started learning Hindi but the auditions were very traumatic for me. I wasn’t really mentally prepared and I made a fool of myself. People were really unforgiving. They wouldn’t just be mean, they would laugh in front of my face as if I’m some circus. They would bully me. It was humiliating. I used to cry while travelling back to my home. There was this one casting agent who once told me, ‘We don’t need you here. Go back’. I’ll never forget that.”

She also claimed that the agency that brought her from Canada to India duped her of Rs 20 lakh. “Life for foreigners in India is very difficult. We go through a lot and people don’t even know. They take our money. It’s happened to me. I remember my first agency who got me here from Canada. They were really aggressive in terms of behaviour and I didn’t feel like I was guided the right way. So I wanted to leave them and in order to do that, they told me ‘ we are not going to give you your money’ And I lost Rs 20 lakhs at that time, which I had made from my ad campaigns. But I thought sacrificing it would be for a bigger picture.”

Nora, who is ruling the charts with her latest number, O Saki Saki in John Abraham’s Batla House, also claimed that her roommates once stole her passport. “I had to share an apartment with 8 girls. I walked in to this apartment, I was shocked and I was freaking out. My roommates stole my passport, I had to leave India and go back to Canada for a while,” she further told the entertainment website.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 09:14 IST