Nora Fatehi reacts to Koena Mitra’s criticism of O Saki Saki: ‘I set a benchmark with Dilbar, have to work towards surpassing it’

Actor Nora Fatehi has reacted to actor Koena Mitra’s criticism of her song O Saki Saki from Batla House. The actor features in a recreation of Koena’s special number from 2006 movie Musafir.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Nora said that Koena is entitled to her opinion and that everyone’s idea of music is subjective. “Everyone will not like the same genre or style of music, right? Personally, I set a benchmark with Dilbar and I have to work towards surpassing it. After that, it’s for the audience to decide if they like you or not,” she said.

Koena, who starred in the original opposite Sanjay Dutt, had called the song a ‘mess’. “My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki has been recreated. Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn’t like the new version, it’s a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why? P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride,” she had written in a tweet after watching a teaser for the song.

My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki" has been recreated.

Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why?

P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride. — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 13, 2019

The original composition by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani is recreated by music composer Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakkar and B Praak. The original song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh.

Along with featuring Nora’s performance, the video of the track also includes some bits and pieces of John’s action sequence from the film. Nora said says bagging this opportunity is no less than a dream. “Getting the opportunity to be able to perform on a song like Saaki, which has been made on such an epic level by Tanishk, and sung by Neha and Tulsi, is a dream,” said Nora. “The way Tanishk has composed this song is out of this world and I knew that visually I’d have to match up. I learnt to dance with fire fans for the first time in only three days,” she added, about the challenging dance moves.

Inspired by the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008, officially known as Operation Batla House, the film will see John portraying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter. The movie is scheduled to release on August 15 (Independence Day).

